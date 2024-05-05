I-95 in Connecticut reopens after fiery crash closed the bridge for days

HARTFORD, Conn. — I-95 in Connecticut has reopened after a fiery crash closed the bridge for days.

The major traffic artery linking New England with New York fully reopened to traffic in both directions at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Following a major motor vehicle collision that occurred during the morning of Thursday, May 2, the highway was shut down and snarled traffic in lower Fairfield County and around Connecticut.

The Fairfield Avenue Bridge over I-95 was demolished because of the significant damage it sustained from the collision. Tons of concrete, steel, and debris were also removed from the roadway.

“It is truly amazing that in less than 80 hours from that fiery crash Thursday that shut down traffic in both directions, the highway again is fully open,” Governor Lamont said. “It takes a village, and from the response from local and state police and fire departments to the environmental cleanup by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the demolition and rebuilding by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and contractors, everyone did their part. I am impressed by these efforts and thankful for the dedication, skill, and labor of everyone who has been involved.”

CTDOT engineers are working to develop a replacement plan of the Fairfield Avenue Bridge and those details are expected to be released soon.

“This has been a team effort, and I can’t thank enough the CTDOT crews, contractors, and workers who spent the weekend ensuring the public could resume traveling on I-95 as soon as possible,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “While the roadway is open, the work continues as we are planning how and when the Fairfield Avenue Bridge will be replaced.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group