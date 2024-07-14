WATCH: Moment former President Trump whisked off stage after shooting at rally

Former President Trump was whisked off stage after apparent shots rang out during his rally in Butler. Pennslyvania on Saturday.

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

Video of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

As the first pop rang out, Trump said, “Oh,” and grabbed his ear as two more pops could be heard and he crouched down.

Someone can be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president.

Trump could later be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has since left the venue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

