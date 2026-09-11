Waltham man indicted in connection with fatal road rage incident

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Waltham was arranged in Middlesex Superior Court on Friday after being charged in connection with a deadly assault from back in May.

Back in June, 31-year-old Timothy Scalisi was charged with manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the death of 23-year-old Nicholas Dagostino.

Man accused in fatal road rage incident in Waltham pleads not guilty Courtesy: Brasco Family Services

The incident occurred back on May 27th, when authorities say that around 9 AM, officers responded to 305 Weston Street, also known as a Citgo Gas Station, after reports of a physical altercation.

Arriving officers found Dagostino sitting and rubbing his head. Authorities say that after an exchange of words between Scalisi and Dagostino from their vehicles, the two got into a physical altercation, where Scalisi allegedly picked up and threw the victim on the ground.

After the altercation, Dagostino complained of nausea and a headache and was vomiting at the scene. He was transported to a hospital, where doctors determined he had suffered a brain bleed and a small fracture to the rear portion of his skull. Despite all medical intervention, Dagostino passed away.

Scalisi’s bail was set at $10,000, and he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim’s family or witnesses.

Scalisi is expected to be back in court on November 10th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group