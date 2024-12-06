Wally, Tessie, and Red Sox players visit the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana Farber

BOSTON — On Thursday, players from the Red Sox, accompanied by Wally and Tessie the Green Monsters, visited the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana Farber.

Red Sox pitchers Liam Hendriks, Zack Kelly, and Richard Fitts were there to spread holiday cheer as apart of the Red Sox Holiday Caravan.

The Holiday Caravan, hosted by the Red Sox, runs from Wednesday to Thursday, where players visit patients battling cancer, veterans, Boston Public School students, and young athletes across the city.

Players handed out some Red Sox swag and participated in some arts and crafts.

