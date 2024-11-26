Wakefield Fire Department battles morning house fire, dog rescued

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Crews in Wakefield worked to put out a house fire, Monday morning.

The fire took place shortly before 10 a.m. at 241 Pleasant Street, according to the Wakefield Fire Department.

The fire was noticed by a Fire Prevention Officer by the name of David Shinney, who was on his way to do an inspection when he noticed the fire and radioed it in, according to officials, who say Captain Shinney also assisted with fighting the fire when crews arrived two minutes later.

Everyone was able to get out of the house safely. Fire crews rescued a dog from the house.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 12:30 p.m., according to officials. Crews from Stoneham, Melrose, Reading and North Reading assisted Wakefield in fighting the fire, while Lynnfield, Woburn, and Saugus fire departments provided station coverage.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

