‘Volatile ordnance’ discovered on Cape Cod beach

EASTHAM, Mass. — Officials detonated a device that was discovered on a Cape Cod beach, Thursday.

Earlier in the day the Eastham Police Department posted on Facebook about a “volatile ordnance” being discovered on Bay Beach in North Eastham.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to the beach and decided to detonate the device there, according to police.

The bomb squad determined that the ordinance was most likely a phosphorus flare, according to Eastham Police.

“It had clearly washed in with the tide and was not placed on the beach with any ill intent. These devices are commonly used in a marine environment for location marking,” according to police.

This was not the first time a flare has washed up on an Eastham beach, Eastham Police say.

