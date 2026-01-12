Video shows car slamming into Everett homes, driver thrown from vehicle but walks away

EVERETT, Mass. — A violent crash in an Everett neighborhood sent a car slamming into multiple homes Sunday morning.

The crash forced some residents out of their houses overnight, but somehow left everyone involved without serious injuries, police and neighbors said.

Doorbell camera video from Glendale Street shows a car hitting a speed bump, then losing control as it speeds down the road. The vehicle spins, slams into homes, and sends sparks flying before coming to a stop in a front yard.

The impact is so severe the driver is thrown out the window — but appears to get up and walk away.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The car struck electrical meters on one building, cutting power to a multi-family home.

It also destroyed the front steps of another house. Emergency management crews were called in and replaced those steps later Sunday so residents could safely get in and out.

Neighbors along Glendale Street say they’re relieved no one was hurt, but frustrated by what they describe as reckless driving on their usually busy neighborhood streets.

“That driver must have been very reckless in order for that to happen,” said Eliza Brennan-Pratt, who lives on the street. “There’s no reason you should be going that fast down our street.”

Another neighbor, Ed Milley, said he saw the car speeding long before the crash.

“He was flying down Hancock, and then he continued to speed down this street,” Milley said. “Thank God there was no one out walking their dog. That’s regular here — people walking their dog.”

City officials say an inspector is expected to return to the damaged homes on Monday to ensure they’re safe before all residents are allowed back inside.

Everett police cited the driver for operating to endanger. Officers said the driver was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

