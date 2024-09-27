Victim hospitalized after targeted home invasion in Fitchburg, police say

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an apparent home invasion on Thursday afternoon that left a victim with injuries.

Officers responding to a report of a home invasion on Blossom Street around 4:13 p.m. found an injured victim, according to Fitchburg Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the incident was targeted and poses no threat to the general public, although details of the crime were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Detective Bureau at 978-345-9650.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group