Victim of deadly head-on crash in Wareham identified by authorities

WAREHAM, Mass. — Authorities continue to investigate a deadly head-on crash in Wareham on Monday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says just after 1 p.m., a gray Toyota Highlander traveling east on Minot Avenue collided with a black GMC Sierra traveling west.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 38-year-old Matthew Goodchild of Wareham, was rushed to Tobey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The 47-year-old female driver of the Sierra was transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office came to assist with the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

