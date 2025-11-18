Veterans advocate stresses need for peer support in suicide prevention efforts

As the nation continues recognizing veterans throughout November, advocates are urging more attention on veteran suicide prevention — a crisis that continues to impact service members long after their military service ends.

According to Stop Soldier Suicide, veterans face a 58% higher risk of suicide than those who have not served. More than 140,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001, the organization reports.

Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Kurt Power, who served in Iraq during the battle of Ramadi and who’s now a detective assigned to the Boston Gang Unit, said lived experience and conversation are critical tools in prevention.

Power joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 about why he has chosen to speak publicly about the issue and believes peer-to-peer support can make a difference for service members who are struggling.

Power also pointed to Home Base, a clinical and support program for veterans and families, as an important first step for those seeking help. More information can be found at HomeBase.org.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Veterans may press 1 for specialized support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

