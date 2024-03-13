VA expanding benefits to veterans years ahead of schedule

BOSTON — Last week the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced new healthcare eligibility for millions of veterans 8 years ahead of schedule.

As 25 Investigates has reported, the PACT Act is a new law that expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.

Now veterans who were exposed to toxins can go to the VA and enroll for healthcare and they don’t need to apply for VA benefits first.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan helped develop and pass the PACT Act. During a joint veterans affairs hearing on Wednesday, she reminded veterans of the care they are now able to access. Senator Hassan says this is healthcare that veterans have earned and that they deserve.

“I want to encourage any veteran who may have been exposed to toxins to contact the VA to see if you are now eligible to enroll in healthcare,” she said.

For more information about the PACT Act and who is eligible, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

