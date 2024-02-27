Update: Police safely locate missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen at hotel in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — Police announce the missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen at a hotel in Peabody on Sunday has been safely located.

Peabody Police say, just before 6 p.m., Iris Matul was safely located.

Matul was last spotted at the Holiday Inn on Sunday carrying a backpack with a Vans logo, according to Massachusetts State Police. Matul, who is a student at Pickering Middle School in Lynn, doesn’t have a phone or means of communication, state police noted.

She is described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators added that Matul could have been in the areas of Lynn or Saugus.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Peabody police at 978-538-6300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

