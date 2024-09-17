Update: Missing Lynn man found safe, per police

LYNN, Mass. — 6:45 p.m. Update: Lynn Police say Almonte has been found safe.

Mr. Carmelo Almonte has been located and is safe. Thank you. Missing Person 74-year-old Carmelo Almonte was reported... Posted by Lynn Police Department on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Original article: Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Lynn Police say they’re searching for 74-year-old Carmelo Almonte, who suffers from dementia and may be confused.

Almonte is described as 5′8″ and may be wearing an orange shirt, grey or tan shorts, and a Boston Red Sox hat, according to officials.

He was last seen in the Market Square area.

Anyone with information about Almonte’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

