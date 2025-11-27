UPDATE: Arrests made in theft of dirt bike out of East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Arrests have been made following the theft of a dirt bike from a business in East Bridgewater, officials say.

The initial incident happened on November 19, at a business on Plymouth Street. Three people wearing masks attempted to break into the business and then stole a dirt bike from a trailer, according to police.

On Wednesday, police announced arrests have been made in Rhode Island. Police did not say how many people were arrested and did not release any names.

The dirt bike has not yet been recovered, but the trailer used in this theft was stolen, according to police, who say they recovered that along with several other items.

The investigation is ongoing, according to East Bridgewater police.

East Bridgewater stolen dirt bike The East Bridgewater Police department is seeking the identities of three masked individuals who they say stole a dirt bike, Wednesday. Photo Credit: East Bridgewater Police

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group