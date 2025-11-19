Police: Suspects attempt to break into business, steal dirt bike

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Police in East Bridgewater are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects they say stole a dirt bike after attempting to break into a building.
The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m., November 19, at a business on Plymouth Street, according to police.
Three people wearing masks attempted to break into the Plymouth Street business. They then stole a dirt bike from a trailer, according to police.
Police issued photos of the suspects, Wednesday.
The suspects were caught on camera driving a dark F150 with no front plate, according to officials.
Anyone with any information is asked to call East Bridgewater Police at 508-378-1641.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
