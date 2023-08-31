‘Unretirement?’: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman tease Patriots fans in new commercial

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady and Julian Edelman have New England Patriots fans buzzing after their appearance in a new snackfood commercial hyping the upcoming NFL season.

The prolific quarterback-wide receiver duo appeared in a Lay’s Potato Chips commercial, alongside professional football greats Dan Marino, Randy Moss, Emmitt Smith, and Jerry Rice.

In the commercial, Marino, Moss, Smith, and Rice dream about what it would be like to come out of retirement and return to the gridiron.

Brady and Edelman make a brief cameo at the end of the commercial, sitting in poolside lounge chairs. Edelman is shown sipping a can of Pepsi and chomping on a bag of Lay’s Classic.

Brady, in a thought he’s actually gone through with more than once, brings up unretirement.

“Unretirement? Who would be dumb enough to do that,” Brady sarcastically says, looking over at Edelman.

In a tweet, Edelman wrote, “Training camp IS over... should we?”

The tweet generated hundreds of shares and comments, with one Patriots fan writing, “The good old days. I have tears in my eyes.” Another fan commented, “As a Pats fan, Edelman, Brady. I’ll take them back. They can still play. Let’s Go!”

While Brady and Edelman will almost certainly remain retired, the two will be teaming up again on “Fox NFL Sunday.”

