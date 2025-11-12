UNC’s Belichick shrugs off speculation about NFL job openings

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick shrugged off questions about NFL coaching vacancies on Tuesday.

“I mean, I’ve been asked about it from time to time,” Belichick said during his weekly news conference. “Look, I’ve been down this road before. I’m focused on Wake Forest. That’s it. And that’s my commitment to this team. And next week it’ll be to our next opponent and so forth. But I’m here to do the best I can for this team.”

Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and is currently in his first season as a college coach. Two NFL jobs are currently open — the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, who fired Brian Daboll on Monday.

The 73-year-old Belichick was also part of two Super Bowl titles with the Giants as defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells.

Belichick has led the Tar Heels to two straight wins. UNC must win two of its last three games against instate Atlantic Coast Conference foes to become bowl eligible. That starts with Saturday’s trip to face the Demon Deacons.

He was asked Tuesday about handling speculation and his message to players and recruits when it does.

“Yeah, getting ready for Wake Forest,” Belichick said. “That’s all I’ve got this week.”

