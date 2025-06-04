Uncommon insect makes their 17-year debut in the Cape

CAPE COD — If you’re headed down to the Cape this summer, you’ll likely run into some noisy guests.

Cicadas, from the 14th brood, are beginning to pop out of the ground after 17 years. This specific brood is restricted to the inner Cape Cod and specific parts of southeastern Plymouth County.

According to Mass Wildlife, the rackety insects, which typically live up to a few weeks at most, come from the ground to lay their eggs. Those eggs hatch into little nymphs that burrow into the ground, where they feed on roots, and spend the next 17 years growing into adults.

For a few weeks, at least until July, more and more cicadas will arise from the ground and make their presence known. But, don’t fret, the insects are harmless to people, as they neither sting nor bite.

Mass Wildlife says that the droning noise they make can reach up to 100 decibels, about as loud as a lawn mower.

The cicadas also provide an excellent food source for wildlife, providing a solid protein source for birds, mammals, and some reptiles and amphibians.

The cicadas’ next scheduled appearance is set for 2042!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

