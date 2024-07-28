Local

Unanchored: Boat slips free in Cambridge traffic

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Unanchored: Boat slips free in Cambridge traffic

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Boston-area drivers are used to the occasional ‘storrowing’ disrupting traffic. Unless they’re also mariners, those driving through Cambridge probably had never seen a motor accident like this.

Cambridge police say a 30-foot boat fell off a trailer at Cambridge and Third Streets when the driver accelerated through the light and the safety straps of the trailer came undone.

Police say the road was closed around 7:00 p.m. for the unconventional mooring.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read