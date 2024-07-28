Unanchored: Boat slips free in Cambridge traffic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Boston-area drivers are used to the occasional ‘storrowing’ disrupting traffic. Unless they’re also mariners, those driving through Cambridge probably had never seen a motor accident like this.

Cambridge police say a 30-foot boat fell off a trailer at Cambridge and Third Streets when the driver accelerated through the light and the safety straps of the trailer came undone.

Police say the road was closed around 7:00 p.m. for the unconventional mooring.

No one was hurt.

An unusual road closure tonight around 7 p.m., after a 30’ boat slid off its trailer at Cambridge & Third Streets. The driver stopped for the light and when they accelerated through intersection the safety chains failed and the boat slid onto the road. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/7LcPIZ0BLl — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) July 28, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group