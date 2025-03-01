Ukrainian refugee upset by tense US-Ukraine relations but still hopeful

BOSTON — A Ukrainian refugee and activist in the Boston area expressed disappointment in the tense relations between the United States and Ukraine but is still hopeful for peace in her homeland.

Daria Sakhniuk, 29, fled Ukraine with her fiancé shortly after the Russian invasion. The couple witnessed unforgettable devastation while leaving the war-torn country.

“I was just shocked, completely shocked,” Sakhniuk said. “Your whole world is collapsed in one moment, in one day. You have a peaceful life, and then you see all these awful, awful, awful things.”

Now, three years later, she is eager for an agreement that will end the war and bring peace to her home.

But after a heated exchange between presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office Friday, Sakhniuk is upset by the developments yet supportive of her country’s leader as he pushes back against Trump’s terms, demanding security guarantees against another invasion.

“I’m proud of my president Zelenskyy, that he was able and he is able to say truth to world leaders,” Sakhniuk said. “We have a lot of support from the United States, huge support. We are thankful. President Zelenskyy is thankful for this. But we need some guarantees.”

Sakhniuk and her fiancé married in Mexico before moving to the U.S., staying with a host who would become their “American mom.

Sakhniuk now volunteers for efforts in support of Ukraine and organizes rallies for an end to the Russian offensive.

Despite the strained relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine, Sakhniuk, who has experienced America’s hospitality, has faith the U.S. will help broker a deal that will allow her to return to a safe and stable Ukraine soon.

"We still have a partnership, United States and Ukraine. Right now, it's just some disagreement," Sakhniuk said. "I believe that in this world, goodness will win, democracy will win, humanity will win."

