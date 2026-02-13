Two spas shut down in Stoneham for possible human trafficking investigation

STONEHAM, Mass. — State and federal authorities are investigating possible human trafficking at two local spas in Stoneham that were shut down after being inspected.

The two spas, Natural Healing of Asia and All Season Spa, both on Montvale Avenue, were both ordered to close.

The investigation is being conducted by the Stoneham Police Department, the Stoneham Board of Health, the Stoneham Building Department, the Massachusetts Occupational Licensing Division, and the FBI Boston’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities say that the investigation is to “ensure compliance with applicable state laws and regulations, safeguard public health and safety, protect residents, support legitimate businesses, and identify potential indicators of human trafficking.”

“This collaborative effort underscores the Town of Stoneham’s ongoing commitment to protecting residents, supporting lawful business operations, and proactively combating human trafficking through enforcement, partnership, and victim-centered outreach,” said Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor.

Authorities also add that in the past, businesses that are classified as “body works” often worked around the Massachusetts massage therapy licensing and regulatory requirements.

Stoneham police and the FBI task force have also added that any employee whom they encountered during their inspections was provided with services and resources for help.

Both spas will remain closed until given the OK and “all identified deficiencies are corrected and full compliance with state and local requirements.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group