Two people seriously injured following a crash on Circumferential Highway

NASHUA, N.H. — One person has been airlifted and another transported by EMS after a vehicle crash on Circumferential Highway.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 16, when New Hampshire State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle car crash off the ramp to Circumferential Highway eastbound from Daniel Webster Highway.

Upon initial reports, the vehicle appeared to have gone off the road and rolled over. The two people in the car were seriously injured, with one of the individuals being thrown from the car as it rolled over.

Boston MedFlight was called to the scene to transport the individual thrown out of the car to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. The other individual was transported by EMS to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

