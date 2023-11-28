Local

Two people found dead inside home in Searsmont, Maine

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News



SEARSMONT, Maine — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Searsmont on Monday afternoon, state police said.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Borough Road, where two adults were found dead, state police said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-Central is investigating.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of deaths.

There is no risk to the public, authorities said.

Searsmont is a small town in Maine, east of Augusta. The town, in Waldo County, had a population of 1,400 for the 2020 census.

The deaths in Searsmont were reported two days after two people were found dead inside a Denmark home on Saturday, authorities said. A 53-year-old caretaker, Tzara Jones of Denmark, has been charged with two counts of murder in the Denmark deaths.

Denmark is a small town in Maine, just northwest of Sebago Lake. The town, in Oxford County, had a population of 1,197 for the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

