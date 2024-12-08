Two people extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle after a rollover crash in Brockton.

According to Brockton Fire, crews responded to the area of Belmont St and Minot Ave for a motor vehicle rollover on Sunday morning.

According to Brockton Fire, two parties were trapped and had to be extricated, their injuries are unknown.

Boston 25 has reached out to Brockon police for more information.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Today, Brockton Fire and EMS responded to the area of Belmont St and Minot Ave for a motor vehicle rollover with entrapment where two parties were extricated from the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/rZ7U9eDuwb — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) December 8, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

