Two people deceased; driver charged with negligent homicide following crash in New Hampshire

DANVILLE, N.H. — Two people are dead following a crash in Danville, New Hampshire on New Years Eve afternoon.

According to officials, at around 4:47 p.m., a reconstruction unit was called to a severe crash on Main Street, Route 111A near Coburn Hill Road in Danville to assist Danville Police in the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2023 Dodge Challenger, driven by 41-year-old Derek Cote of Danville, was traveling north when the car crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

Cote’s car collided with a 2016 Nissan Altima that had been traveling south, driven by 65-year-old Brian Morris, and 36-year-old Brian Morris Jr.

The Dodge rolled over and onto the northbound shoulder of the road while the Nissan spun and came to a rest on the opposite side.

Both passengers in the Altima were trapped and later freed by members of the fire department.

Despite life-saving measures, both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cote was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however troopers determined that Cote displayed signs of impairment.

He was charged with two felony counts of negligent homicide and felony aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.

Cote was held pending his arraignment in Brentwood District Court on Friday, January 2.

The road was closed for five hours while crews investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov as it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

