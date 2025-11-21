Two people arrested, charged with October break-in of Holliston gun academy

HOLLISTON, Mass. — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with an October break-in of a Holliston gun academy, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Holliston Police Chief Matthew Stone announced.

Jason Liberis, 18, of Oxford, and Bryan Ayala Perez, 18, of Johnston, RI, both face the following charges:

Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime

Breaking and Entering from a Firearms Dealer

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon and Conspiracy.

The incident occurred on the night of October 30, when officers were dispatched to 100 Kuniholm Drive, Mass Firearms School (MFS), regarding a breaking and entering in progress.

Surveillance footage from inside the building showed that three suspects smashed the front door of the building, with two of the three individuals having weapons. The individuals were seen fleeing from a vehicle, which was described as possibly a four-door, light-colored sedan.

The owners of MFS arrived to confirm that two semi-automatic rifles hanging on the wall in the front lobby had been stolen.

An investigation revealed that Liberis, Ayala Perez, and an unconfirmed third individual traveled to the firearms school using a stolen car that Perez broke into from a convenience store in Johnston, RI. Once at the firearms school, Ayala Perez waited outside while Liberis and the third individual broke into the store and eventually stole the two semi-automatic rifles.

Liberis was arrested on Friday morning at his Oxford residence and will be arraigned in Framingham District Court today and ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday, November 24.

Ayala Perez was also arrested this morning at his home in Palm Springs, FL. He will be arraigned and subject to extradition to Massachusetts.

Various law enforcement entities continue to investigate the incident.

