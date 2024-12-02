Two people are injured following a rollover crash in Groveland

GROVELAND, Mass. — Two people are injured after rolling over in a wooded area in Groveland on Friday, November 29, morning.

At approximately 8: 48 A.M. Groveland Fire and Police Departments responded to the area of 7 Wood Street to reports of a motor vehicle accident, possibly trapping the individuals inside.

Crews arrived to find a Chevy truck that had rolled over approximately 100 feet into the woods.

Groveland Police Detective Danielle Burrill was able to get the driver out of the truck, however, Groveland fire had to use hydraulic cutting tools to get the passenger out of the vehicle. Groveland fire was able to provide mutual aid to the individuals and clear the scene

Both individuals were transported to Lawrence General Hospital for further evaluation.

“As always, Groveland Police and Fire worked together seamlessly to ensure both occupants got out of the vehicle in a safe and timely manner. Our collaborative efforts ensured that all crews operated efficiently and effectively, providing the utmost care and professionalism” said Fire Chief Robert Valentine. “I would also like to thank Georgetown Fire for their support. Their response provided necessary manpower and increased our capabilities on scene and as always, we are thankful to have their assistance.”

Police believe that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash, but still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

