Two Merrimac officers credited for saving woman from house fire

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Two police officers are being credited for saving a woman from a house fire in Merrimac this morning.

On Wednesday at around 5:37 a.m., two officers responded to a report of a house fire after a resident was driving by a home and immediately called 911 upon seeing smoke.

Both officers, identified as Officer Paul DeCoste and Adam White, were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence. Authorities say they initially attempted to enter through the front door but were forced back due to thick smoke.

They quickly moved to another entrance where they kicked the door open. At the time, responders believed there was four people inside the residence.

Officers searched and located a woman asleep in her bedroom. They woke the woman and ensured she was the only person inside the home.

The swift actions and willingness to enter a fire to ensure the safety of occupants exemplify the dedication and professionalism of the Merrimac Police Department, said Chief Eric Shears in a release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group