Two men caught stealing copper from Worcester home in broad daylight

WORCESTER, Mass. — Vickie Forman and her husband caught two men stealing copper gutters from their home on William Street in Worcester.

Surveillance video shows them casually walking away with one in broad daylight.

You can see where one is left damaged, and another is completely missing from their home.

“I saw them, and they still did it over there and that was shocking,” said Forman.

Forman says a few days later, she saw the same suspects at a neighbor’s house doing the same thing.

They even left their wagon behind.

“It was you know a very brazen kind of deal, so the second time they came back I just recognized them because I happened to be leaving, pulling out of my driveway and I saw the coats and I could tell it was the same people,” said Forman.

So she approached them and called police when they ran away.

Worcester Police confirm they arrested Harrison Pelletz and John Lane for stealing copper from multiple homes, including a church, in this historic district in November and December.

The Forman’s home was built in 1908.

“We’re supposed to keep the exterior the same and that means replacing the copper gutters on our dime,” said Forman. “So to get a full-on gutter like all the way to the top is probably 2500 dollars each, and so some of these other buildings had a lot stolen.”

The suspects faced a judge for the crime.

Forman says one of them served a 31-day sentence and the other was released.

“Unless it’s a violent offense they don’t get much,” said Forman. “There’s no restitution and I just fear, why wouldn’t they just come back, there’s more copper to be had here.”

Forman says she wishes the punishment was more severe to prevent these crimes from happening again, while she also hopes these suspects get the help they may need.

