Two men arrested in Hanover after vehicle break-in spree

HANOVER, Mass. — Two suspects believed to be part of the “Felony Lane Gang” were arrested following a series of vehicle break-ins in Hanover.

According to police, officers responded to the Merchants Row Mall for reports of several motor vehicles having their windows broken and personal items stolen.

Evidence from the Hanover incident was recovered during the arrests.

The suspects are thought to be responsible for a spree of car break-ins across various cities and towns in Eastern Massachusetts over several weeks.

The “Felony Lane Gang” targets locations where purses or bags are likely to be left in vehicles, such as gyms, parks, beaches, and daycares. They typically conduct “smash and grabs,” breaking vehicle windows to steal purses, wallets, and other personal items.

After stealing from vehicles, the gang uses victims’ credit cards to purchase high-end electronics and gift cards. They also use disguises to cash checks from stolen checkbooks, often using the outside lane at bank drive-throughs, which is how they earned their name.

Authorities remind the public not to leave valuables in unattended vehicles and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

The arrests mark a significant step in addressing the vehicle break-ins attributed to the “Felony Lane Gang” in Eastern Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

