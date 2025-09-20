Two killed in early morning crash on on I-195 in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Two people were killed in an early morning crash in Dartmouth.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 1:20 a.m. Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on I-195 west at mile marker 19.8 in Dartmouth.

Both occupants of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

All westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Exit 22, and traffic was diverted onto Faunce Corner Road.

The road reopened at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Additional information was not provided, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

