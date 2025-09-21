Two injured, dozens displaced after fire at multi-family home in Dorchester

BOSTON — Dozens of residents were displaced, and multiple cats were rescued after a fire at a multi-family home in Dorchester.

According to Boston Fire, crews responded to a 6-family home on Centre St around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames on the rear porches and were told to stay off them due to a collapse.

One resident and one firefighter were transported to the hospital.

In total, 30 residents were displaced, and firefighters successfully rescued multiple cats from the home.

The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

