Two injured, dozens displaced after fire at multi-family home in Dorchester

BOSTON — Dozens of residents were displaced, and multiple cats were rescued after a fire at a multi-family home in Dorchester.
According to Boston Fire, crews responded to a 6-family home on Centre St around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a fire.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames on the rear porches and were told to stay off them due to a collapse.
One resident and one firefighter were transported to the hospital.
In total, 30 residents were displaced, and firefighters successfully rescued multiple cats from the home.
The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
