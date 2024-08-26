Two hospitalized after head-on crash in Bourne

Bourne police and other first responders arrived at Sandwich Road near Longboat Road for the head-to-head collision around 10:25 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a 2015 Nissan Rogue being driven by a 25-year-old male from Burlington crossed the centerline, striking a 2003 GMC Sierra head-on.

The Nissan driver suffered minor injuries. The driver of the GMC suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed during the investigation. The roadway was reopened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Bourne Police Department with assistance from the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

