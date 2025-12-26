Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash in Worcester County

BARRE, Mass — Two people are dead and another was seriously hurt after a crash in Worcester County early Friday morning.

Around 4:24 am, police officers and firefighters responded to Hubbardston Road (Route 62) near Cummings Road in Barre for the reported single-vehicle crash.

One person inside the car was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and two others were pronounced deceased.

The Barre Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” Barre police wrote on Facebook.

