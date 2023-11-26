Local

Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Dorchester

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Two people are dead after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian in Dorchester on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and American Legion Highway around 10:44 pm after a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.

One of the victims involved was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Boston police shut down Blue Hill Avenue from American Legion Highway to Talbot Avenue as first responders investigated.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Collision Team responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

