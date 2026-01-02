Two dead after being pulled from water off Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — Two people are dead after being pulled from the water off Martha’s Vineyard.

According to the Vineyard Gazette, the victims’ boat capsized, and they were brought to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play, and according to the DA, it appears ‘weather played a role in this tragedy.’

The names of the victims have not been released, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play, and it appears at this time that the weather played a role in this tragedy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group