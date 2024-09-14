Two arrested in connection with shoplifting incident in Back Bay

BOSTON — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting incident in Back Bay.

On September 13th, officers were assigned to patrol the Prudential Mall due to an increase in larceny and shoplifting incidents.

Officers were advised that there was a repeat shoplifter inside the Lululemon. Upon arrival, police observed two females leave the store together without paying for merchandise.

Police were able to stop the two suspects, recover $758 in stolen merchandise, and arrest them. The suspects, identified as Kiara Ragland, 19, of Boston, and Jacarie Allen, 20, of Roxbury are facing larceny charges.

Officers also determined that Allen had four active warrants for various shoplifting, larceny, and assault and battery charges. Ragland and Allen are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

