Two-alarm house fire in West Bridgewater sends one to hospital

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass — A second-alarm house fire in West Bridgewater sent one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

According to the West Bridgewater Fire Department, crews responded and knocked down a 2nd alarm house fire at 41 Kenneth St.

One person was sent to Good Adam Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

2nd alarm fire 41 Kenneth St. One occupant transported to Good Adam Med Center with non life threatening injuries. Fire is knocked down. pic.twitter.com/gxHCtyIEal — West Bridgewater Fire Dept. (@WBFD1910) September 17, 2023

