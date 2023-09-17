Local

Two-alarm house fire in West Bridgewater sends one to hospital

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass — A second-alarm house fire in West Bridgewater sent one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

According to the West Bridgewater Fire Department, crews responded and knocked down a 2nd alarm house fire at 41 Kenneth St.

One person was sent to Good Adam Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

