Two Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts have each won $1 million

BOSTON — Check your tickets.

Two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Thursday.

One of the winning tickets was sold at Market Basket at 130 Water St. in Fitchburg.

The second winning ticket was sold at Country Farms at 689 North Main St. in Leominster.

Each store will receive a $10,000 bonus for their sale of these winning tickets.

Tickets that match the first five numbers drawn win a $1 million prize. To win the jackpot prize, all five winning numbers plus the Powerball number must match the numbers drawn.

The winning numbers are 5-9-25-28-69, 5.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $234 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

