Trump, Biden, Haley? Interactive maps show how every Massachusetts community voted on Super Tuesday

BOSTON — The results of Super Tuesday in 16 states, including Massachusetts, show that America appears destined for another presidential election pitting Democrat Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump.

Joe Biden was the overwhelming vote-getter among Bay Staters who cast a ballot in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, securing 82.9 percent of the vote, data provided by the Associated Press showed.

More than 9 percent of Massachusetts Democrats had no preference for a candidate when voting in the presidential primary, while Dean Phillips finished a distant third with only 4.6 percent of the vote.

Democratic Primary Results - Massachusetts









The Republican presidential primary results painted a more interesting picture.

AP data showed Donald Trump was the favorite among Massachusetts Republicans, securing 59.9 percent of the vote in the primary, but Nikki Haley wasn’t defeated in a landslide like she was in other states.

Haley secured 36.8 percent of the vote in Massachusetts while earning the majority of votes in towns just west of Boston, including Newton, Needham, Brookline, Wellesley, Cambridge, Weston, and Concord, among other locations.

Haley did win the Vermont republican primary but on Wednesday morning she announced the suspension of her presidential campaign.

Republican Primary Results - Massachusetts









