Who is Jason Palmer, the man who beat Biden in a Super Tuesday contest?

President Joe Biden lost a Democratic presidential caucus on Tuesday to a man most people are not familiar with.

>> Read more trending news

Venture capitalist Jason Palmer won the American Samoa Democratic nominating contest Tuesday, a caucus that includes fewer than 100 people participating.

Out of 91 ballots cast in the territory’s caucus, Palmer won 51 and Biden won 40, according to the local Democratic party.

Jason Palmer, a previously unknown candidate, won the Democratic caucus in American Samoa.



It was the only loss for President Joe Biden in a slate of Super Tuesday races. https://t.co/1KtNHaiMR1 pic.twitter.com/opsHRbTPFQ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2024

“Honored to announce my victory in the American Samoa presidential primary. Thank you to the incredible community for your support. This win is a testament to the power of our voices. Together, we can rebuild the American Dream and shape a brighter future for all,” Palmer said in a post on X.

Palmer told The Associated Press that he didn’t realize he won until people started texting him.

“I found out that I had won because my phone started blowing up with friends and campaign staffers texting me,” Palmer said in an interview late Tuesday.

While Palmer did not campaign on the island, he did have three full-time campaign staffers there, CNN reported.

“I’m just proud to say my local team did a fantastic job, and I think our message really resonated about focusing on education, health care, and climate change,” Palmer said.

Who is Palmer and why is he running? Here’s what we know about him:

Palmer has never held political office.

He lives in Baltimore.

He launched his bid for the presidency in November.

He’s currently a partner at New Markets Venture Partners, a venture capital firm.

Palmer has worked at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft and Kaplan.

He is 52 years old and thinks it is time for Biden to “pass the torch to the next generation of Americans.” “Young people don’t feel like they’re being heard on the issues they care the most about,” Palmer said in a November BBC interview.

He says he will continue his presidential campaign while admitting he has “very little chance of winning” the Democratic nomination. Palmer says he does not “want to play a spoiler role in this election.”

“This is the most important election of the 21st century, and it is extremely important to keep Trump from returning to office for a second term,” Palmer said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group