Trump Administration refuses to let Babson College student return to the US, court documents show

The Trump Administration is refusing to allow a Babson College student who was wrongfully deported to return to the United States.

The Trump Administration filed court documents last week.

Earlier this month, 25 Investigates reported that Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a 19-year-old Babson College freshman, was deported just days after she was detained at Logan Airport. Belloza was traveling to Texas to visit her family for Thanksgiving and said she did not realize her student visa had expired.

Belloza was quickly deported to Honduras.

A federal judge ordered that Belloza not be deported. Despite that order, the Department of Homeland Security violated the judge’s directive and deported her to Honduras. Federal officials later admitted the mistake in court.

The judge said that the State Department could give her a non-immigrant student visa to let her finish college.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Folley said that was “Unfeasible.”

The filing said that Belloza can apply for a non-immigrant student visa but would make her show she is a “resident in a foreign country which [she] has no intention of abandoning.”

