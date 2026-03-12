Truck fire shuts down part of Massachusetts Turnpike

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A box truck burst into flames on the Massachusetts Turnpike during the Thursday morning commute, prompting a closure of part of the highway.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on the westbound side of Interstate 90 at mile marker 102.4 in the town of Westborough, according to the Westborough Fire Department.

A photo shared by the department showed raging flames and black smoke billowing from the burning truck.

** Traffic Alert ** Mass Pike westbound at the 102.4 mile marker is closed while @TownWestborough Firefighters work this box truck with insulation on fire. Grafton Fire assisting. @WBZTraffic @telegramdotcom @WCVB pic.twitter.com/NffRgzxYGX — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 12, 2026

MassDOT urged drivers to avoid the area because two right westbound lanes were closed due to the fire.

Left lane has reopened, two right lanes remain closed. https://t.co/kpYOV4oeCB — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 12, 2026

A Boston 25 traffic camera showed vehicles backed up for miles.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved.

