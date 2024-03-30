Truck crashes into a toll booth on I-95 north in Hampton, New Hampshire and catches fire

HAMPTON, New Hampshire — State Police in New Hampshire are telling drivers on I-95 to avoid the Hampton tolls area, after a truck crashed into a toll booth and caught fire.

The extent of the injuries to the driver is not known at this time. Traffic cameras in the area showed first responders on scene working on the emergency.

All cash lanes are closed due to the crash.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” said State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

