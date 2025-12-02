Truck catches fire in Hanson

HANSON, Mass. — Firefighters in Hanson worked to put out a truck fire, Monday.

Crews originally responded to East Washington Street for reports of a possible structure fire, according to the Hanson Fire Department, who say when they arrived on scene they instead located a vehicle on fire.

The department posted a photo of the truck fire on their social media page, Monday evening.

Photo Credit: Hanson Fire Department.

The Hanson Fire Department put the fire out quickly. No one was injured as a result of the fire, according to fire officials.

As firefighters were responding to this call, they also received a call for mutual aid for a multi-alarm fire in Duxbury. Hanson’s Engine 1 responded to that, according to the department.

