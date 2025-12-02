Crews battle multi-alarm fire in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — Crews from multiple towns worked to bring a multi-alarm fire under control in Duxbury.

The fire happened on Bay Farm Road, Monday afternoon.

When crews arrived on scene the located smoke coming from the building, according to Duxbury Fire Department officials.

In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you can see firefighters working on the roof of the building as smoke billows out.

Crews respond to multi-alarm fire in Duxbury Crews battled a multi-alarm fire on Bay Farm Road in Duxbury, Monday. Photo Credit: Duxbury Fire Department.

“It took three alarms to bring the incident under control,” according to officials.

Crews from Carver also responded to help fight the fire as well as provide station coverage for Duxbury, according to the Carver Fire Department.

No word on any possible injuries as a result of the fire.

Officials did not indicate what may have caused the fire.

The Kingston and Hanson fire departments posted on social media that they also provided mutual aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group