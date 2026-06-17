Trillium Brewing Company opens new outdoor beer garden in downtown Boston

BOSTON — A popular downtown Boston destination is getting a summer upgrade, as The Connector and Trillium Brewing Company team up to bring an outdoor beer garden to an urban park.

Located at Winthrop Center, 250 Devonshire Street, The Connector is launching its seasonal outdoor experience just as Boston prepares for a busy summer filled with major events, including America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, Sail Boston, and the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The beer garden builds on the success of an indoor winter concept and aims to transform the space into a vibrant, warm-weather gathering spot for residents, workers, and visitors, according to organizers.

Operated by John Fraser Restaurants, the Trillium Beer Garden blends a high-end atmosphere with a relaxed outdoor setting in the heart of downtown. The space also houses The Lineup food hall.

The beer garden will be open through October, operating Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can choose from Trillium’s full lineup of beers, including flagship IPAs, seasonal selections, and small-batch brews. Rare offerings from the brewery’s cellar — including traditional and wild ales — will also be available, along with canned cocktails, hard teas, lemonades, and seltzers made with natural ingredients.

Food options will include Neapolitan-style pizzas from Gatto Pazzo, a popular vendor at The Lineup, making it easy for visitors to pair drinks with local dining favorites.

In addition to food and beverages, organizers say the beer garden will feature a rotating schedule of community-focused programming throughout the summer. Events are expected to include guided beer and spirits tastings, live music from local artists, trivia nights, and themed activations tied to Boston’s biggest seasonal events.

Organizers say the goal is to further establish Winthrop Center as a year-round destination while offering a lively, welcoming space for people to gather and enjoy the city.

The outdoor beer garden is now open.

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