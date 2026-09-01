Trevor Story hits a bases-loaded RBI single in 10th to lift Red Sox to 9-8 win over Mariners

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning after Seattle walked the two batters before him intentionally, lifting the Boston Red Sox to a 9-8 comeback victory over the Mariners on Monday night.

Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer and Mickey Gasper a solo shot for the Red Sox, who were coming off a rough weekend when they dropped three of four to the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena had four hits, including a homer over the Green Monster, drove in four runs and scored three times for the Mariners, who have lost five straight. Cal Raleigh also got his 20th homer of the season.

Aroldis Chapman (3-4) worked a scoreless 10th.

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Nick Sogard sacrificed, then the Mariners walked the next two batters, before Story lined a 3-2 pitch from Cooper Criswell (2-2) into the left-center gap.

Boston tied it against Andrés Muñoz in the ninth. Roman Anthony had a leadoff triple when center fielder Julio Rodríguez tried to make a sliding catch before the ball hopped past him, and scored on Ceddanne Rafaela’s fly to left.

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth, Arozarena’s two-run single tied it before Dominic Canzone’s two-run double gave Seattle the lead.

Boston had taken a 5-3 edge on Rafaela’s two-run single.

Arozarena’s homer, estimated at 402 feet, sliced it to 3-2 in the third before his RBI single tied it.

Boston starter Payton Tolle gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings. In a lighter moment, he pounced off the mound to grab Canzone’s dribbler up the first-base line and cut him off before hugging him while making the tag.

Gasper, recalled when Willson Contreras went on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, homered into Boston’s bullpen.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (9-9, 4.36 ERA) is set to pitch the middle game of the three-game series Tuesday. The Red Sox starter was not immediately announced.

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