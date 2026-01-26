Trains, ferries throughout Boston area experiencing delays, cancellations amid winter storm

Trains and ferries were cancelled or delayed after Sunday’s storm dropped more than a foot of snow across the Boston area.

Several MBTA Commuter Rail lines were facing significant delays due to mechanical or weather-related issues

Orange Line trains between Haymarket and Tufts Medical Center was suspened Monday due to service being blocked at Chinatown. Riders should instead use the Green Line between North Station and Copley/Back Bay.

Orange Line: Service is suspended between Haymarket and Tufts Medical Center due to service being blocked at Chinatown. Use the Green Line between North Station and Copley/Back Bay. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 26, 2026

All the trolleys on the Mattapan Line will be replaced by shuttle buses on Monday.

Mattapan Line: Shuttle buses are replacing trolley service today, January 26, due to the winter storm.



Central Ave, Valley Rd, and Capen St. passengers can access the shuttles on Eliot St. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 26, 2026

On the water, the ferries out of Hingham and Hull to Boston were suspended for the foreseeable future due to ice in the water.

Orange Line: Service is suspended between Haymarket and Tufts Medical Center due to service being blocked at Chinatown. Use the Green Line between North Station and Copley/Back Bay. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 26, 2026

A winter storm warning remains in effect for all of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire through this evening.

Farther north, snowfall totals could be higher.

“Two to five inches as you get up toward Bridgewater, Boston, and Worcester. Spots like Scituate and Gloucester could even see another 6 inches of snow,” meteorologist Shiri Spear said.

Communities south of the Mass. Pike, including Providence and New Bedford, are expected to see an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow. The Cape could also receive another inch or so throughout the day.

Along the coast, snow is not expected to end until around midnight or 1 AM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group