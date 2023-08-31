Training rounds from active-shooter drill found at Hull school during first week of classes

Training rounds from an active-shooter drill earlier this summer were found inside a Hull school the first week that children returned to the classroom.

A Memorial Middle School worker found a training round on Wednesday while servicing a copier, the same day kids returned to school, Hull police say. The school entered a short lockdown after the round was recovered. Responding officers lifted the lockdown almost immediately after responding upon determining it was a training round.

On Thursday, a teacher found several more training rounds inside a plastic cup. The school did not enter a lockdown because officers recognized the items. A school resource officer and the lead police instructor then conducted a sweep of the school during the afternoon to make sure no further rounds were left behind.

Hull police say that training rounds are unable to leave the barrel and become a projectile.

Students, teachers or school workers were never at risk, police say.

“The Hull Police Department and the Hull Public Schools would like to apologize to parents and students for any alarm this caused,” Hull police said in a statement. “These drills are important to make sure everyone in our schools is safe in the event of an emergency. The school department and police will meet in the coming days to make sure any future drills address these concerns.”

Hull kids went back to school on Wednesday, according to the Hull Public Schools website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group